Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 112,583 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 112,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,776,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,465,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

