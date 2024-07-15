Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 197,750 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $12,547,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $2,672,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 589,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,453. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNDR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schneider National

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.