Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Cinemark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 395,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.1% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 491,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 369,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,219. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNK

About Cinemark

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.