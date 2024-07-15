Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hub Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 109.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,439,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hub Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after buying an additional 293,094 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,893,000 after buying an additional 256,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,602,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 494,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

