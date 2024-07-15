Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of STRM opened at $0.50 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

