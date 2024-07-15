Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
Shares of STRM opened at $0.50 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
