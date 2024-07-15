StockNews.com Upgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE NLY opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

