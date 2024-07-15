StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 470.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

