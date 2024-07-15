StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
NYSE NTZ opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.60.
About Natuzzi
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Natuzzi
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.