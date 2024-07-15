StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE NTZ opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

