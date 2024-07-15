StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a PE ratio of -82.55 and a beta of 0.11.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -100.00%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
