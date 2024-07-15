StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a PE ratio of -82.55 and a beta of 0.11.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $388.50 per share, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,094,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.04 per share, with a total value of $52,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,252,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,829,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $388.50 per share, with a total value of $116,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,252,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,094,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $854,041. Insiders own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Stories

