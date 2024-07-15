Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Eight Capital

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLS. TD Securities decreased their target price on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.10.

TSE:SLS opened at C$3.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$586.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.61 and a 1 year high of C$6.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.34.

In other Solaris Resources news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar sold 18,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total transaction of C$75,220.15. 46.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

