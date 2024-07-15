Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Down 45.0% in June

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 45,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Society Pass Stock Performance

SOPA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 57,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Society Pass has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.09). Society Pass had a negative net margin of 196.58% and a negative return on equity of 202.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Society Pass will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Society Pass in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Society Pass

Society Pass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.