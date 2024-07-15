Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

CREG stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $8.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.