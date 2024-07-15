Short Interest in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expands By 20.3%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 483,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Sleep Number Stock Performance
Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 1,091,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,189. The stock has a market cap of $208.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.05. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.
