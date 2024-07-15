Short Interest in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expands By 20.3%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 483,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 1,091,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,189. The stock has a market cap of $208.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.05. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sleep Number by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

