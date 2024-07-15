Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Decreases By 50.0%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNMBY

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Rheinmetall Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $121.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.8434 dividend. This is a boost from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Rheinmetall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.