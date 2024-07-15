Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Increases By 59.7%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 54,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,153. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rémy Cointreau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

