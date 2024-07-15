Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Rises By 31.6%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,400 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 370,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.1 days.

Randstad Trading Up 8.8 %

Randstad stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. Randstad has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $60.34.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

