Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Rises By 31.6%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,400 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 370,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.1 days.
Randstad Trading Up 8.8 %
Randstad stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. Randstad has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $60.34.
About Randstad
