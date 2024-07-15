Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Drops By 33.3%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Qualstar Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS QBAK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.98. 586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530. Qualstar has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

