Short Interest in Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Declines By 43.0%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 299,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.1 %
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 19,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,948. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.
About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.