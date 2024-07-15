Short Interest in Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Declines By 43.0%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 299,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.1 %

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 19,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,948. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

