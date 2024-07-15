Short Interest in Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Rises By 93.3%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

OTCMKTS PZRIF remained flat at $9.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

