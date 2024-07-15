Short Interest in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Decreases By 19.4%

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 736,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 841,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,548. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,176 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after buying an additional 41,193 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,266,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,541,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,970,000 after buying an additional 181,644 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.