Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Increases By 82.1%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average is $112.79. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $123.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
