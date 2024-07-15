Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Grows By 23.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. 47,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,419. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1264 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJR. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,684,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,688,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

