Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Grows By 83.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the June 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. 489,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $21.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
