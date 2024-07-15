Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Grows By 83.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the June 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. 489,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,376,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 176,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

