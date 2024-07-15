Short Interest in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Grows By 90.9%

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSPO remained flat at $11.07 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,736. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $11.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

Get Horizon Space Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Space Acquisition I

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,265,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 382,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 528,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.