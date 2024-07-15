Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Decreases By 17.4%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance

GBBK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 4,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blockchain Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,909 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.80% of Global Blockchain Acquisition worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

