Short Interest in Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Increases By 30.7%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Cementos Argos Price Performance
Cementos Argos stock remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Friday. Cementos Argos has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63.
Cementos Argos Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.0899 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.
About Cementos Argos
Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.
