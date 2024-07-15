SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Short Interest Update

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ SHLT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.75. 2,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. SHL Telemedicine has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG.

