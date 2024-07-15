Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $73.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shell has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $231.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 5.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

