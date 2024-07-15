Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the June 15th total of 45,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEVN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 79,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,788. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.97%.

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEVN shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

