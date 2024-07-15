Scotiabank Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $173.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $165.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.07.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $147.92 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.90. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 32,357.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

