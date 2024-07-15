Scotiabank Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$34.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$30.21.

ARC Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE ARX opened at C$23.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.57. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$18.02 and a one year high of C$26.17. The firm has a market cap of C$14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

In related news, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett bought 1,500 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95. In related news, Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total transaction of C$619,913.97. Also, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,315.95. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,705 shares of company stock worth $3,029,226. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

