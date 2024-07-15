Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Short Interest Update

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Saras Stock Performance

SAAFY remained flat at $8.69 during midday trading on Friday. Saras has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94.

About Saras

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel.

