Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Saras Stock Performance

SAAFY remained flat at $8.69 during midday trading on Friday. Saras has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94.

About Saras

(Get Free Report)

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.