RS Group (LON:RS1) Price Target Raised to GBX 785

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($9.99) to GBX 785 ($10.06) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RS1. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of RS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RS Group from GBX 925 ($11.85) to GBX 900 ($11.53) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

RS1 stock opened at GBX 784 ($10.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The firm has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,010.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 744.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 748.72. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 551.20 ($7.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 852.60 ($10.92).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,641.03%.

In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 9,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.98), for a total transaction of £66,482.84 ($85,157.99). In other RS Group news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 9,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.98), for a total value of £66,482.84 ($85,157.99). Also, insider Simon Pryce bought 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.48) per share, with a total value of £45,243.60 ($57,952.61). 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

