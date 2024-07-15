Royal Bank of Canada Raises Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$84.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$78.14.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$79.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$74.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$65.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.92.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. Metro had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.2740275 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

