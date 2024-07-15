Retirement Solution Inc. Has $22.50 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Retirement Solution Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 6.1% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned about 0.41% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $22,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of DUHP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 771,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,703. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $33.02.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

