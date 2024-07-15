Retirement Solution Inc. Buys 803 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises about 0.7% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEHP. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 368.1% in the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2,595.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $246,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DEHP stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

