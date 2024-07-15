Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 137 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.83. 2,191,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.82. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.34 and a 52-week high of $333.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

