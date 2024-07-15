Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 4.0% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $222,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,450,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,039,000 after buying an additional 393,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $266,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,785,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,208. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $132.94 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

