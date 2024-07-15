Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 101,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,023. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.