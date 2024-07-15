Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $318,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in PayPal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 205,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 29.0% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 7.3% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,552,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,977,000 after purchasing an additional 105,188 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,166,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,683. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.