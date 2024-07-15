Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,871,000 after acquiring an additional 736,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,832,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,290,000 after acquiring an additional 156,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. 4,954,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,876. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

