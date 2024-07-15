Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.33. 669,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,216. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.