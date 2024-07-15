Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,745 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in JD.com by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

JD.com Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JD traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $28.15. 11,884,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,803,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

