ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $81.38

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $81.38 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00114966 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013831 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000148 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.