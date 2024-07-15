Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 55.2% in June

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the June 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rare Element Resources Trading Up 14.3 %

OTCMKTS REEMF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.