PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Short Interest Update

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
PSI Software Price Performance
OTCMKTS PSSWF remained flat at $23.79 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. PSI Software has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $25.78.
About PSI Software
