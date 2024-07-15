Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Prio Stock Performance

Shares of Prio stock traded up C$0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.03. Prio has a fifty-two week low of C$7.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

Get Prio alerts:

Prio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

Receive News & Ratings for Prio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.