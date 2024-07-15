Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GFI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

GFI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 2,980,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

