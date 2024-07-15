Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 40,850 iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Shares of EPHE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 35,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,765. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.52.

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

