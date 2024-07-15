Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 585 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up about 1.7% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XSVM. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,537,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 188,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.08. 81,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $767.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.